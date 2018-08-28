Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Beautiful beagle Maggie needs a forever home

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 January 2019

Maggie the 18 month old Beagle croos at ARC in Ottery. Ref shs 03 19TI 8541. Picture: Terry Ife

Maggie the 18 month old Beagle croos at ARC in Ottery. Ref shs 03 19TI 8541. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A beautiful beagle cross is in need of a forever home.

Maggie is 18-months-old and is one of the newest residents at Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said Maggie, who is a beagle cross lemon cocker spaniel, is very affectionate and used to children as well as dogs, as far they can tell.

She added: “She needs an active home that can give her an hours walk a day walk and somewhere to play for the rest of the day.

“She would also prefer to not be left on her own for longer than three hours at a time.

“She is beautiful looking and has lots of energy so needs plenty of stimulation and exercise.

“An ideal home would be somewhere rural with someone who enjoys country pursuits and would probably enjoy doing agility and obedience training.”

For more information, please visit Arc’s website at www.arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth man sentenced for part in drugs gang

John Gill

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful beagle Maggie needs a forever home

Maggie the 18 month old Beagle croos at ARC in Ottery. Ref shs 03 19TI 8541. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth short story competition winner announced - read the winning entry

Short story winner Chris Chapman with her prize. Ref shs 02 19TI 8281. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hospiscare and the Sidford and Sidbury British Legion benefit from the proceeds of Sidbury fireworks night

Graham Shepherd, Rachel Cross, Alan Derryman, Dr Gill Ryall (Hospiscare), Bradley Jenkins (Chairman of Sidbury Fireworks) Rodney Cross, Roger Davey (Treasurer of Sidbury Fireworks), Rob Hattrell, Ellie Hattrell, Tony Ward (Chairman of British Legion), Bailey Cross, Peter Eagles (Treasurer, British Legion). Picture: Sidbury Fireworks

Most Read

Sidmouth man sentenced for part in drugs gang

John Gill

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful beagle Maggie needs a forever home

Maggie the 18 month old Beagle croos at ARC in Ottery. Ref shs 03 19TI 8541. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth short story competition winner announced - read the winning entry

Short story winner Chris Chapman with her prize. Ref shs 02 19TI 8281. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hospiscare and the Sidford and Sidbury British Legion benefit from the proceeds of Sidbury fireworks night

Graham Shepherd, Rachel Cross, Alan Derryman, Dr Gill Ryall (Hospiscare), Bradley Jenkins (Chairman of Sidbury Fireworks) Rodney Cross, Roger Davey (Treasurer of Sidbury Fireworks), Rob Hattrell, Ellie Hattrell, Tony Ward (Chairman of British Legion), Bailey Cross, Peter Eagles (Treasurer, British Legion). Picture: Sidbury Fireworks

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beautiful beagle Maggie needs a forever home

Maggie the 18 month old Beagle croos at ARC in Ottery. Ref shs 03 19TI 8541. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs win, Sidmouth Town edged out, Otters score 15 times - round-up of Saturday’s local action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth Hospiscare and the Sidford and Sidbury British Legion benefit from the proceeds of Sidbury fireworks night

Graham Shepherd, Rachel Cross, Alan Derryman, Dr Gill Ryall (Hospiscare), Bradley Jenkins (Chairman of Sidbury Fireworks) Rodney Cross, Roger Davey (Treasurer of Sidbury Fireworks), Rob Hattrell, Ellie Hattrell, Tony Ward (Chairman of British Legion), Bailey Cross, Peter Eagles (Treasurer, British Legion). Picture: Sidbury Fireworks

Sidmouth short story competition winner announced - read the winning entry

Short story winner Chris Chapman with her prize. Ref shs 02 19TI 8281. Picture: Terry Ife

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Timelines of Everything
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists