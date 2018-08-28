Beautiful beagle Maggie needs a forever home

Maggie the 18 month old Beagle croos at ARC in Ottery. Ref shs 03 19TI 8541. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A beautiful beagle cross is in need of a forever home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maggie is 18-months-old and is one of the newest residents at Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said Maggie, who is a beagle cross lemon cocker spaniel, is very affectionate and used to children as well as dogs, as far they can tell.

She added: “She needs an active home that can give her an hours walk a day walk and somewhere to play for the rest of the day.

“She would also prefer to not be left on her own for longer than three hours at a time.

“She is beautiful looking and has lots of energy so needs plenty of stimulation and exercise.

“An ideal home would be somewhere rural with someone who enjoys country pursuits and would probably enjoy doing agility and obedience training.”

For more information, please visit Arc’s website at www.arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.