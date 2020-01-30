Exciting line-up announced for Beautiful Days 2020

Gary Numan will perform at Beautiful Days. Picture: Ed Fielding. Ed Fielding

Travis, Gary Numan, New Model Army and Hawkwind are among the line-up for this year's Beautiful Days festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith

Flogging Molly, Alabama 3, The Orb, The Indigo Girls and Mad Dog Mcrea will also be performing at the event taking place at Escot from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23.

A host of other bands have also been announced as organisers release the first list of artistes booked for the festival.

Other entertainment includes drama, comedy and dance in the seated Theatre Tent, with acts including Circus Of Horrors and 4 Poofs & A Piano, the house band from Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

There will also be art installations, a wild spa, a crafts area, a huge children's zone, walkabout theatre, play zones, a healing garden and a wide selection of food and craft stalls.

Mad Dog are one of the acts playing during the festival. Picture: Newt Fest Mad Dog are one of the acts playing during the festival. Picture: Newt Fest

Tickets are on sale now for the festival; visit https://www.beautifuldays.org/ for bookings and more information.