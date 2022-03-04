Line-up announced for 2022 Beautiful Days festival

The line-up for Beautiful Days 2022 has been announced, with main stage acts including The Specials, The Dandy Warhols, Flogging Molly, Seasick Steve and Maximo Park.

Billy Bragg - Credit: James Green-Stabal

Billy Bragg, Beth Orton, Fisherman’s Friends and Seth Lakeman are among the artistes who will play at the Big Top.

Fisherman's Friends. Picture: Kyle Baker - Credit: Archant

A host of other bands, DJs and other performers have also been announced for the Little Big Top and the seated Theatre Tent.

The familiar Beautiful Days sign, at the 2021 festival - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

The theme for this year will be ‘Peace and Love’.

Beautiful Days 2021 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

The festival will take place from Friday, August 19 until Sunday 21 at Escot near Ottery St Mary.

Flogging Molly - Credit: Katie Hovland

Flogging Molly will headline Friday night on the main stage. Saturday’s headliners are The Specials. Festival founders Levellers will headline the main stage on Sunday night to close the festival, followed by the usual firework display.



In the Big Top, Beth Orton will headline on Friday night in The Big Top, and The Imagined Village on Saturday. Billy Bragg will top the bill on Sunday night.



Acts announced so far for the Theatre Tent include Spitz & Co presenting Elvis’ Blue Hawaii, Le Navet Bete, The Tootsie Rollers, Scratchworks presenting The Grimm Sisters, Entertainingly Different’s morning Rise N Shine, Jez Mansfield (magician) and Chris James (hypnotist), with more to come.



First names announced for The Bimble Inn are Samantics, The Sweetchunks Band, Davey Malone, Power Ballad Yoga, Millie Manders and the Shutup and SLEAZE, with many more to be announced.

Beautiful Days 2021 - Credit: Philippa Davies





There will also be pop-up folk/roots sessions in The Fiddler’s Arms next to The Big Top, curated by Seth Lakeman’s musician dad Geoff Lakeman - and the usual on-site art installations, children’s area, walkabout theatre, folk sessions, real ale bars and food and craft stalls.



In an earlier announcement the organisers said they had tackled the problems with the on-site toilets that led to many complaints last year.



They said the problems had been ‘incredibly frustrating’, but now they have engaged a new provider ‘who can deliver the service we need’.



Tickets for the 2022 event are on sale now. There are family campsites, campervan fields, caravan pitches and some bell tent and tipi hire options still available.



For more information and tickets, visit the Beautiful Days website.

Seasick Steve - Credit: Contributed

The Specials - Credit: Contributed



