Tickets go on sale for Beautiful Days 2022

Tickets for this year’s Beautiful Days festival at Escot will go on sale this Friday (February 4), with the first line-up announcement to be made a month later.

The festival will take place from Friday, August 19 to Sunday 21.

Beautiful Days 2021 - Credit: Philippa Davies

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the festival made a triumphant return last year after several anxious months for the organisers, waiting for the final go-ahead.

Beautiful Days 2021 - Credit: Philippa Davies

In a statement accompanying the ticket sales announcement the organisers said they had faced many extra complications last year, and had delayed the confirmation of this year’s festival dates until one particular issue was resolved – the toilets.

They said: “Last year was without doubt the most challenging for everyone involved behind the scenes.

“From an infrastructure point of view, organising the festival was incredibly difficult - issues around transport, staffing, sourcing infrastructure and companies leaving the industry entirely resulted in a large number of changes in contractors for us.

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

“We successfully overcame the challenges and confirmed the infrastructure needed to successfully and safely stage the event. We would not have gone ahead if we didn’t believe this to be the case.

“The majority of changes worked out well and we welcomed various new teams to the festival who will now be with us in 2022.

The main stage at Beautiful Days - Credit: Terry Ife

“Sadly the one area we were let down with was the toilets. The situation did improve during the weekend but it was incredibly frustrating and we can only apologise.

“Part of the reason for a delay announcing the 2022 dates has been for us to ensure we are able to address this issue for 2022 before we go on sale. We wanted to make sure we had a new provider who can deliver the service we need. We have now engaged a new company and team who we’re looking forward to working with.”

Festival founders The Levellers perform an acoustic set at Beautiful Days - Credit: Archant

The organisers added that they are ‘very excited’ with the acts they have booked to play so far. The initial line-up announcement will be made on Friday, March 4, along with the fancy-dress theme for this year.

For more information visit the Beautiful Days website