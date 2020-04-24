‘No Beautiful Days this year, but we’ll be back’

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8108. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

This year’s Beautiful Days festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The festival at Escot was scheduled for August 21 to 23, with headline artists including Gary Numan, Flogging Molly, Travis and Hawkwind.

But the organisers have announced that they are ‘very sad’ that it will not take place this year.

A statement on the festival website said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and we are very aware of the impact this news will have, but it is unavoidable, given the current global crisis.

“The wellbeing of everyone involved in the festival and the wider local community is our top priority, but the uncertainties around Covid-19 make it impossible for us to confidently plan and safely deliver the event this August.

“We want to send our love and best wishes to everyone who was set to attend, to perform or work or trade at the festival.

“We are really sorry we won’t see you at Escot Park this summer.”

Tickets booked for this year will automatically roll over to the 2021 festival, or the price will be refunded.

The statement added: “We’ll be talking to artists over the coming months about moving to the 2021 line-up, but no announcement will be made until later in the year.”