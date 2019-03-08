Advanced search

Coastguard investigate dead porpoise on beach

PUBLISHED: 16:16 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 10 October 2019

Beer Coastguard Search & Rescue team. PICTURE: Austen Shute

Beer Coastguard Search & Rescue team. PICTURE: Austen Shute

The body of a porpoise has washed up on a beach near Branscombe.

Beer Coastguard was called out shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, October 10, to investigate reports of a dead dolphin at Littlecombe Shute.

Crews believe the washed-up animal to be common harbour porpoise and have taken measurements and photographs to send to the Natural History Museum.

The report is filled in due to the animal being classed as a royal fish which includes dolphins, porpoises and whales.

The crew returned to the coastguard station at 1pm.

