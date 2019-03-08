Advanced search

Coastguard scramble as 'lucky' Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

PUBLISHED: 11:32 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 21 October 2019

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

A 'lucky' spaniel escaped serious injury after falling 175ft down a cliff.

Beer Coastguard scrambled to Whitecliff along with Lyme Regis Coastguard on Sunday (October 20) after calls that 18-month old Milly had gone over the cliff.

The team feared the worst due to the steepness of the cliff but were relieved to find the chocolate coloured spaniel was not badly hurt.

A rope technician was tasked with navigating the cliff towards Milly, who ran down to the bottom of the cliff to the coastguard team.

The team were able to put a lead on Milly and had to descend back to sea level to reunite her with her owners.

Terry Hoare, station manager for Beer Coastguard, said: "We do not get many that live through that. When you hear it's gone over Whitecliff you think we will just be recovering the dog for the owner.

"She wasn't badly hurt. She must have rolled, the cliff rolls away at the bottom, into bushes and the bushes broke her fall. It's about 175ft straight down.

"We scrambled to the base of the cliff which is difficult to get to through the brambles. As the rope technician was coming down it dislodged a couple of rocks and she ran to our team.

"She was a very lucky dog."

