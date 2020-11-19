Beer Men’s Shed – Helping in the local community

Beer Men’s Shed has been working in the local community again, helping groups and residents with problems that otherwise might not get fixed.

The storage shed built by Beer Men's Shed for local scouts. Picture: Beer Men's Shed. The storage shed built by Beer Men's Shed for local scouts. Picture: Beer Men's Shed.

1st Beer Scouts group had placed a large order early this year for wood to build a storage shed for all of their equipment.

Then, the first Covid-19 lockdown started and no wood was delivered. But one Monday they received a phone call to say that their full order was going to be delivered that same afternoon.

Ian Priestley, the chairman of 1st Beer Scouts, quickly put in a call for help to the Beer Men’s Shed, and the next day a team of ‘shedders’ turned up with all the equipment needed and they helped to change a pile of wood into a large storage shed for the Scouts.

Beer Men’s Shed has completed over 60 commissions for the local community since it first opened last year.

Cutting Ash for Waffle House. Picture: Beer Men's Shed. Cutting Ash for Waffle House. Picture: Beer Men's Shed.

Taking part in Beer Men’s Shed has become important to more and more men in Beer and the surrounding towns and villages.

It helps them to meet socially, make new friends, learn and use some practical skills and do something useful for their community.

A spokesperson for Beer Men’s Shed said: “Just one year ago, on October 26, 2019, we opened the doors of our new workshop for the first time. Local councillors, the press, local people and our members all turned out on a very wet and rainy day to wish us ‘all the best for the future’.

“On October 26, 2020, a few of us met up at Charlie’s Yard after our workshop session to raise a glass to how successful we have been over the last year.

“In the 12 months since our workshop opened, we’ve expanded from a handful of men working in a driveway to a group of nearly 30 members.”

The Shed has proved so popular that it now needs a larger workshop, and Beer Men’s Shed has started a fundraising campaign to raise £20,000 to build a new one so that it can accommodate more men safely.

To learn more about Beer Men’s Shed go to www.beermensshed.uk