Beer Regatta week sails to a close for 2019

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7812. Picture: Tery Ife Archant

A jam-packed week of water and land-based fun has taken over Beer as part of the village's annual Regatta week.

The week commenced on Saturday (August 10) and featured many popular events including barrel rolling in the main street, children's activities and bingo.

On Thursday (August 15) the sun shone for the annual Regatta Day, which attracts hundreds of visitors for a day of fun.

During the day, the children and adults fancy dress competition and raft race took place.

Among the decorated rafts competing in the event were the three little pigs, the Teletubbies, a Ferris wheel and Beer Albion Football Club celebrating its 100th birthday.

There was a best beach hut competition and in the evening a full fireworks display.

Heavy downpours threatened many of the outdoor activities throughout the week, but organisers ensured entertainment went ahead by moving events inside.

An exhibition called 'Beer Memories' was described as 'an incredible community effort' with its display about the village's history over the centuries.

The final day of activities finished on Friday (August 16).

