Beer Regatta week sails to a close for 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:04 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 16 August 2019

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7812. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7812. Picture: Tery Ife

A jam-packed week of water and land-based fun has taken over Beer as part of the village's annual Regatta week.

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7822. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7822. Picture: Tery Ife

The week commenced on Saturday (August 10) and featured many popular events including barrel rolling in the main street, children's activities and bingo.

On Thursday (August 15) the sun shone for the annual Regatta Day, which attracts hundreds of visitors for a day of fun.

During the day, the children and adults fancy dress competition and raft race took place.

Among the decorated rafts competing in the event were the three little pigs, the Teletubbies, a Ferris wheel and Beer Albion Football Club celebrating its 100th birthday.

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7815. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7815. Picture: Tery Ife

There was a best beach hut competition and in the evening a full fireworks display.

Heavy downpours threatened many of the outdoor activities throughout the week, but organisers ensured entertainment went ahead by moving events inside.

An exhibition called 'Beer Memories' was described as 'an incredible community effort' with its display about the village's history over the centuries.

The final day of activities finished on Friday (August 16).

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7821. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7821. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7814. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7814. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7805. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7805. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7803. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7803. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7802. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7802. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7801. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7801. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7799. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7799. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7797. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7797. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7796. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7796. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7787. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7787. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7791. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7791. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7782. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7782. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7785. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7785. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7774. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7774. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7777. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7777. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7772. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7772. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7770. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7770. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7769. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7769. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7767. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7767. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7763. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7763. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7765. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7765. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7762. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7762. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7760. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7760. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7759. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7759. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7757. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7757. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7756. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7756. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7752. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7752. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7748. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7748. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7744. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7744. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7742. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7742. Picture: Tery Ife

Beer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7738. Picture: Tery IfeBeer regattas' raft competition. Ref shb 33 19TI 7738. Picture: Tery Ife

