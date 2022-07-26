News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Behind the scenes at the theatre for Sidmouth Summer Play Season

Maria McCarthy

Published: 1:28 PM July 26, 2022
Updated: 2:17 PM July 26, 2022
Sidmouth Summer Play Season producer Claire Evans with some of the costumes

Sidmouth Summer Play Season producer Claire Evans with some of the costumes - Credit: Maria McCarthy

After a cancelled season in 2020 and a reduced one in 2021, Sidmouth Summer Play Season is back entertaining audiences at the Manor Pavilion Theatre with 12 plays performed by a dedicated and talented cast. 2022's selection has already included Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest, and a delightful adaption of Jane Austen's Emma is running until Saturday, July 30. Then the company takes a break till after the Folk Festival when the second half of six further plays including comedies, thriller and drama will commence. 

Cast members from the play Emma

Daniele Coombe, second from left, as Miss Bates and Emily Louise Connor (centre) in the title role in Emma - Credit: Alasdair Evans

Daniele Coombe from Newton Poppleford is playing Miss Bates in Emma. She said: “I've performed at The National Theatre and The London Palladium, but there's something very special about doing a series of such varied plays and roles. This is the only weekly repertory company in the UK and Sidmouth is so lucky to have it. Local theatre needs to be supported.” 

Jason Marc-Williams, director of Emma, and season producer Claire Evans 

Jason Marc-Williams, director of Emma, and season producer Claire Evans - Credit: Maria McCarthy

The cast are a mix of established regulars and new members, but what they all have in common is a strong work ethic and being team players. Season producer Claire Evans said: “As well as performing, the cast rehearses six hours a day, five days a week. They do their own hair and make-up, help each other with costume changes and every actor takes charge of their own props. Being at the Manor Pavilion makes for a more intimate relationship between performers and the audience than in the West End. After the show, cast members come down to the bar in costume to mingle and bid goodnight to theatre-goers. 

“We're especially grateful to the team of landladies and landlords who generously provide accommodation for the cast at affordable rates.”  

Emily Louise Connor as Emma and Liv Koplick as Harriet Smith 

Emily Louise Connor as Emma and Liv Koplick as Harriet Smith - Credit: Alasdair Evans

When off duty, the cast enjoy making the most of Sidmouth. The Anchor and The Volunteer are popular haunts and a regular Tuesday night buffet is sourced from The Cheeseboard. And if you're on the beach at 6.30am and spot a young woman studying a script, it may well be Emily Louise Connor, who plays the title role of Emma in the current production, who likes to take advantage of the early morning calm to learn her lines. 

The women's dressing room at the Manor Pavilion Theatre

The women's dressing room at the Manor Pavilion Theatre - Credit: Maria McCarthy

The men's dressing room at the Manor Pavilion Theatre

The men's dressing room at the Manor Pavilion Theatre - Credit: Maria McCarthy


Sidmouth News

