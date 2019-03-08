Advanced search

Jazz violinist Ben Holder joins Pete Allen at Sidmouth concert

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 October 2019

Ben Holder. Picture: Brian O'Connor

Ben Holder. Picture: Brian O'Connor

IMAGESOFJAZZ.C0M BRIAN O'CONNOR

The young jazz violinist Ben Holder is the guest musician at Pete Allen's jazz session at Sidholme Hotel on Sunday, October 27.

He has been described as 'one of the most gifted and exciting young jazz violinists in the UK', and the last time he performed at the Sidholme Hotel music room, it was packed to capacity.

Ben Holder studied classical piano and violin from the age of six, and attended the Birmingham Conservatoire.

During his studies he discovered jazz, and analysed the techniques of the great masters including Stephane Grapelli, as he developed his own flamboyant style of playing.

The concert will start at 3pm, with doors opening at 2.30pm. Admission is £14.50.

Pete Allen's autobiography will be available for sale, along with tickets for his '65th Birthday Bash' weekend at Sidholme Hotel on Friday, November 22 and Saturday 23.

Jazz in the Afternoon on Sunday, November 24 is sold out.

