Benji the collie needs a forever home

A collie, who has spent most of his life in a kennel, desperately wants to find a family.

Despite pleas through the Herald to help find his forever home no interest has been shown in Benji.

A nervous chap, he is very affectionate once you get to know him. He is around two years old and has been with Arc Animal Rescue Centre, in Ottery, since he was just six months old.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “Benji needs a very special home. He needs a home with a calm environment with people who are experienced dog owners in general. Once you get to know him he is so affectionate and lovely. He has never been ill treated and has never hurt anybody. He is just very nervous so until he feels safe with you, you can’t really take him out.”

Benji loves walks and playing with his ball. He would enjoy living with another dog – but not with children or cats.

Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487 and share Benji’s story as widely as possible.