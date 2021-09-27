5 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Devon
- Credit: Matt Austin
It’s a must have accessory for anyone celebrating the spooky season this October, but have you ever wondered what the top five spots in Devon are?
With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to a lot of annual celebrations last year, there is all the more reason to get out and celebrate this spooky season with the perfect pumpkin.
1.Darts Farm - Exeter
On the outskirts of Exeter. It’s the perfect place to escape the city and spend the afternoon pumpkin picking at Darts Farm. Why not make a day and take a walk around the "maize maze" or just tire the kids out on the play area. Available from now up to October Half term.
2. Pip’s Pick Your Own, Yealmpton
You may also want to watch:
Pips Pick Your Own is back for another year of pleasant pumpkin picking in Yealmpton, just outside Plymouth. Available up until the big day.
3.West Town Farm - Ide (Near Exeter)
Most Read
- 1 Town's garden efforts on display at Chelsea Flower Show
- 2 East Devon reports rise in Covid cases
- 3 7 of the prettiest streets in Sidmouth
- 4 Fire service warns against stockpiling petrol at home
- 5 Can you hear me? Science festival will attempt a new tin can phone world record
- 6 Climate day will give chance to showcase sustainability work
- 7 Closer look at the health of kings and queens past
- 8 Property of the Week: Ocean Quest, Exmouth
- 9 New exercise class aims at keeping the over 60s moving
- 10 New gin launch helps raise funds for Tar Barrel tradition
A fun filled day for all. This years event you can expect a tractor ride around the farm and even pig feeding as well.
4.Devon Pumpkin Picking – Newton Abbott
The perfect place to visit for your pumpkin if your in Newton Abbott. Book your place on their website from now up until 31st October..
5. Strawberry Fields, Lifton
Named after what they grow in fields, not the Beatles song. A free of charge event. Spend the day enjoy a bit of Magic Make and the Maize Maze before heading out to pick your pumpkin. Book your tickets on the website.