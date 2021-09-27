5 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Devon

Published: 5:51 PM September 27, 2021

It’s a must have accessory for anyone celebrating the spooky season this October, but have you ever wondered what the top five spots in Devon are?

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to a lot of annual celebrations last year, there is all the more reason to get out and celebrate this spooky season with the perfect pumpkin.

1.Darts Farm - Exeter

Darts Farm Exeter - Credit: Google

On the outskirts of Exeter. It’s the perfect place to escape the city and spend the afternoon pumpkin picking at Darts Farm. Why not make a day and take a walk around the "maize maze" or just tire the kids out on the play area. Available from now up to October Half term.

2. Pip’s Pick Your Own, Yealmpton

Pips Pick Your Own is back for another year of pleasant pumpkin picking in Yealmpton, just outside Plymouth. Available up until the big day.

3.West Town Farm - Ide (Near Exeter)

A fun filled day for all. This years event you can expect a tractor ride around the farm and even pig feeding as well.

4.Devon Pumpkin Picking – Newton Abbott

The perfect place to visit for your pumpkin if your in Newton Abbott. Book your place on their website from now up until 31st October..

5. Strawberry Fields, Lifton

Strawberry Fields, Lifton - Credit: Google

Named after what they grow in fields, not the Beatles song. A free of charge event. Spend the day enjoy a bit of Magic Make and the Maize Maze before heading out to pick your pumpkin. Book your tickets on the website.



