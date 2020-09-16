Get your home ready for winter: the importance of boiler servicing

'The last thing you want is your boiler breaking down in the middle of winter.'

Prepping for the colder months might seem unnecessary at this time of year, but Aaron Patch – operations manager and experienced engineer at Fords South West – explains why summer is the best time to get your boiler serviced.

Your boiler should be serviced at least once a year.

Q: How often should a boiler be serviced?

Your boiler should be serviced regularly, at least once a year. Regular servicing and maintenance will increase the life and efficiency of your boiler, as well as make sure it is safe.

Q: Why should a boiler be serviced in summer when it’s not in use?

During a boiler service, engineers will carry out a 'health check' on your boiler and review the heating system for any faults.

Many people tend to forget about their boiler during the warmer months as they don’t use it. But, once winter rolls around and you fire it up again, you may discover problems that need to be fixed, and the last thing you want is your boiler breaking down in the middle of winter.

If your boiler isn’t serviced regularly it could cost you time and money - especially if it needs replacing altogether.

Getting your boiler checked and serviced in summer could prevent any inconvenience – it won’t matter if the engineers have to switch the boiler off to fix something - and ensure your heating works when you need it the most.

Additionally, our engineers are incredibly busy fixing boiler problems during the colder period, so we may not be able to get out to you for a service as quickly as you’d like. In summer, we have more availability and can fix any problems quickly and efficiently.

It’s also worth considering if there was something wrong with your central heating system last winter that you haven’t got fixed yet, such as a broken radiator. Address these problems now with a boiler service, before it’s too late.

Q: What is involved in a boiler service?

Our engineers will visit your home at a time that suits you – morning and afternoon slots are available and can be pre-arranged. They will carry out a ‘health check’ on your boiler, which will include checking the burners are clean and testing the safety devices to make sure they’re working. They will also check the heating system for any faults.

Q: What kind of problems could my boiler have?

We could discover seals that have perished, causing a combustion leak. Or a safety device may not be working and therefore the gas may not be shutting off when it’s supposed to.

We sometimes find that the boiler isn’t set up properly, and therefore is burning more gas than it needs to. In this case, adjustments can be made to make your boiler run more efficiently and save you money.

Q: How much will it cost?

Boiler servicing ranges from £80 - £100 depending on the size of the boiler and heating system. If you haven’t been getting your boiler serviced regularly, you may have to pay extra if anything needs fixing.

Q: Who can service my boiler?

You can speak to our dedicated boiler team by selecting the ‘plumbing and heating department’ after calling 01395 571000 and someone will book you in for a service. All our engineers are fully qualified.

Visit fords.co.uk/heating/boiler-servicing, call 01395 571000 or email info@fords.co.uk for more information or to book in a boiler service.