Bethany from Ottery completes book challenge

A girl from Ottery completes the book track award challenge.

Bethany Bowley completed her 100 book reading challenge in three years, starting off on the early reader challenge and finishing her book journey on longer books.

The book track challenge gives children the chance to read books and then sit down with staff at their local library to discuss them. The book track challenge is reading 100 books in a certain amount of time. The 50 book challenge involves reading longer books and novels. Any child around Devon can sign up at their local library.

Bethany Bowler, from Ottery, said: "I really liked the Messy Meerkat from Zoe's Rescue Books (by Sophie Williams) and enjoyed the challenge of reading 100 books"

Finishing the book track challenge, Bethany has now already begun The Secret Book Quest, a 50 book challenge passing through different zones for every five books you read.