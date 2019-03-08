London diner faces friction from residents after balloons nearly wash out to sea

Helium balloons from a restaurant more than 150 miles away found in a Sidmouth water way has prompted calls for the chain to think about its products.

Graham Symington discovered the balloon while walking along the Ham which belongs to Big Moe's. Picture: Graham Symington Graham Symington discovered the balloon while walking along the Ham which belongs to Big Moe's. Picture: Graham Symington

Graham Symington thought he had spotted a jellyfish when he was walking along the Ham on Monday, April 15, only to discover several party balloons about to be flushed to sea.

The balloons are marked with wording for Big Moe's diner, whose nearest restaurant is 170 miles away in Whitechapel.

Following Mr Symington's post on social media, a number of residents contacted the diner asking them to think about using balloons in future.

One resident recieved a response from the company saying it would pass the matter on to its head office.

Mr Symington posted on Facebook: “Just returned from a walk along the Ham and saw several helium party balloons which were about to be flushed out to sea. I originally thought they were jellyfish and imagine our seals, dolphins and whales would have thought the same.

“Some of these balloons had lost all colouration and must have been flying or floating about for months, if not years. Just goes to show that what goes up must come down and shame on Big Moe's Diner, wherever that is, for not using biodegradable products. Now collected and safely disposed of.”

The Herald has approached Big Moe's Diner for comment.