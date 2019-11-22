Biggest ever Ottery Christmas Tree Festival set to open

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2019

Ottery's christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 18TI 5812. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery's christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 18TI 5812. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

This year's Ottery Christmas Tree Festival is to be the biggest yet.

Ottery's christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 18TI 5808. Picture: Terry Ife

There will be 58 trees on display in the parish church, each one decorated by a local business, club or other organisation in its chosen style.

It is the highest number of trees since the Friends of Ottery St Mary Parish Church started the festival nine years ago.

The festival runs from Wednesday, November 27 until Saturday, November 30.

The opening hours are from 11am until 5pm, but the church will be staying open until 8pm on Friday, November 29, to coincide with Ottery Late Night Shopping.

Ottery's christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 18TI 5808. Picture: Terry IfeOttery's christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 18TI 5808. Picture: Terry Ife

Morning tea and coffee will be available, along with hot lunches of home-made soup, and afternoon tea.

The trees can be viewed on Sunday, December 1, between the church services, but no refreshments will be available.

Entry is free but donations will be greatly appreciated.

The Ottery St Mary Hand Bell ringers will be playing seasonal music on Thursday morning, on Friday between 4pm and 6pm and on Saturday morning.

