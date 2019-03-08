Advanced search

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

PUBLISHED: 15:25 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 20 March 2019

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

The shock closure of a Sidmouth care home has been confirmed.

Bindon Residential Home, in Winslade Road, announced it would be shutting at the end of last week - but management has not given a reason for the closure.

The Herald understands that around 30 residents, funded privatively and by the local authority, have been forced to find new accommodation. It is believed the majority of residents have been found new homes, with places being sort for the remaining 11.

A spokesman for Bindon Care Ltd said: “It is with great regret that Bindon Residential Care Home will be closing in the immediate future.

“Bindon has been an established part of the care community in Sidmouth since 1980 but in recent years has struggled to meet the increased expectations made and regulations imposed on social care providers.

“Our immediate focus is to ensure that our current residents are kept safe and found suitable new homes as soon as possible.

“In this regard we are working closely with social services to ensure a smooth and happy transition.”

A relative of a resident who was living in the home said: “As family members we first heard from the council who was looking to relocate my grandmother, no word at all from the home itself before this.

“We received that notification last Wednesday and she was actually moved to another home on Friday so can’t fault the speed of this being arranged and all credit to the social care services team however sadly she is not now in Sidmouth owing to no facilities available for her.”

The regulators, Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a report in May 2018 after it conducted an inspection in February 2018.

The overall rating was ‘requires improvement’ - the home was rated good in effectiveness, caring and responsiveness but required improvement in the safety and well-led category.

Nicky Nendick, head of inspection of adult social care for the South West, said: “CQC inspected Bindon Residential Home in February 2018, it was rated Requires Improvement overall. Inspectors returned to the service in February this year, ahead of schedule, in response to information of concern.

“CQC are aware of the provider’s decision to close the home, and is currently working with Devon County Council who are supporting residents and their families at this difficult time. CQC is also considering taking enforcement action, the inspection report and any action taken will be published in due course.”

A spokesman for Devon County Council said: “We are aware of the owner’s decision to close the home. There are currently 11 residents, and we’re working with them and their families, and with the home’s owner, to find them all suitable alternative accommodation that meets their individual care needs.”

The CQC has been approached for a comment.

