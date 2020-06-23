Advanced search

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

PUBLISHED: 13:37 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 23 June 2020

The Black Lives Matter gathering on thet seafront. Picture: Paul Ryder

Paul Ryder

More than 200 Sidmouth residents took part in a peaceful gathering in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday, June 20.

The participants held up banners and took the knee, in a socially-distanced event on the seafront.

One of the organisers, Paul Ryder, said: “The death of George Floyd and the events that followed sparked reaction around the world.

“Through conversations in local social media groups, a group of Sidmouth residents decided they wanted take positive action to hold an event and raise awareness to the subject of racism.

“Our aim is to show solidarity with the BLM movement, bearing witness, learning, raising awareness and challenging racism. We want to raise awareness in a peaceful way. It’s not party political.”

The Sidmouth BLM group was formed to share thoughts, exchange ideas and learn from one another, and currently has more than 150 members.

Organisers hope to attract more members and ‘have a really positive impact on the wider Sidmouth community’.

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

