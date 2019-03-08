Advanced search

Blackie needs a rural home

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 July 2019

Blackie, a cat with an independent nature. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

Blackie is looking for a special home after being returned to Axhayes in May because his owner was going into care.

He was originally homed as an outdoor cat and really needs to be living somewhere rural where he can be as independent as he wishes, with owners who will still love him if he does choose to be a sociable cat again.

Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre often has cats needing to choose whether to be a loving pet in the house, or lead a more aloof, independent existence. Other cats need completely outdoor homes, and will make excellent working cats for farms, stables and anywhere else with outbuildings which need the rodent population kept down.

If you can give Blackie a home visit the Axhayes Cats Protection websiteor contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.

