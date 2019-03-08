Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Grab your partner and head on down to folk festival ceildhs

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 August 2019

Whapweazel. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Whapweazel. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth ceilidhs are renowned for fun, energy and fantastic bands

xxxxxxxx

You can fill your dance card with daily ceilidhs and dances at the welcoming Blackmore Evening Ceilidhs as well as the after-hours knees-ups at the Bulverton Late Night Extras, at the Anchor Gardens, and more.

This year's line-up of leading ceilidh bands from around the country includes something for everyone, with the well-seasoned virtuosity of The Committee Band, Token Women, Kirkophany and Whapweasel alongside the youthful energy of Tautus Roks, Threepenny Bit and Out Of Hand, and the adventurous musical non-conformism of Banter, Blackbeard's Tea Party and The Gloworms

Callers include: Gordon Potts, Nick Walden, Jo Freya, Barry Goodman, Fee Lock, Martyn Harvey, Hannah Moore and Michael Catovsky.

Ceilidh Highlights

Friday August 2

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Threepenny Bit

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Tautus Roks

Saturday August 3

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Whapweasel

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Banter

Sunday August 4

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee The Committee Band

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Whapweasel

Monday August 5

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Token Women

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Threepenny Bit

Tuesday August 6

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee New Callers' Showcase Ceilidh with The Gloworms

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Out Of Hand

Wednesday August 7

7.00pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Morris Wednesday: Superheroes! Hosted by Windsor Morris. Bring your inner Superhero to fight crime and save the Festival! Music for dancing by Faustus.

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with The Committee Band

Thursday August 8

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee The Sidmouth Seaside Stompers

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Blackbeard's Tea Party

Fri August 9th Aug

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Celebration Contra with Wild Ride Plus

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Kirkophany

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth end losing sequence with comfortable success at Torquay

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Grab your partner and head on down to folk festival ceildhs

Whapweazel. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

New Hard Edge Abstracts exhibition by Mike Fletcher at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Mike Fletcher with some of his works of art. Picture: Mike Fletcher

English eccentricity at its best at the Sidmouth Horse Trials

Sidmouth Horse Trials 2018, with winner Malarkey at the centre. Picture: Philippa Davies

Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Edge House. Picture: Drew Pearce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists