Grab your partner and head on down to folk festival ceildhs

Whapweazel. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth ceilidhs are renowned for fun, energy and fantastic bands

You can fill your dance card with daily ceilidhs and dances at the welcoming Blackmore Evening Ceilidhs as well as the after-hours knees-ups at the Bulverton Late Night Extras, at the Anchor Gardens, and more.

This year's line-up of leading ceilidh bands from around the country includes something for everyone, with the well-seasoned virtuosity of The Committee Band, Token Women, Kirkophany and Whapweasel alongside the youthful energy of Tautus Roks, Threepenny Bit and Out Of Hand, and the adventurous musical non-conformism of Banter, Blackbeard's Tea Party and The Gloworms

Callers include: Gordon Potts, Nick Walden, Jo Freya, Barry Goodman, Fee Lock, Martyn Harvey, Hannah Moore and Michael Catovsky.

Ceilidh Highlights

Friday August 2

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Threepenny Bit

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Tautus Roks

Saturday August 3

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Whapweasel

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Banter

Sunday August 4

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee The Committee Band

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Whapweasel

Monday August 5

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Token Women

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Threepenny Bit

Tuesday August 6

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee New Callers' Showcase Ceilidh with The Gloworms

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Out Of Hand

Wednesday August 7

7.00pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Morris Wednesday: Superheroes! Hosted by Windsor Morris. Bring your inner Superhero to fight crime and save the Festival! Music for dancing by Faustus.

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with The Committee Band

Thursday August 8

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee The Sidmouth Seaside Stompers

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Blackbeard's Tea Party

Fri August 9th Aug

7.30pm Blackmore Gardens Marquee Celebration Contra with Wild Ride Plus

11pm Bulverton Marquee Late Night Extra Ceilidh with Kirkophany