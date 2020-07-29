Sidmouth seafront gathering rallies ‘everybody against racism’

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder Paul Ryder

A second peaceful gathering in support of the Black Lives Matter movement took place on Sidmouth seafront on Saturday (July 25).

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

Organisers said they wanted to communicate the message: ‘It’s not about black versus white; it’s about everybody versus racism’.

One of the organisers, Paul Ryder, said there is ‘much to do in bearing witness, learning, raising awareness and challenging racism in our community’.

He added: “Comments on social media and letters to local newspapers underline many misunderstandings about the motivations of the Black Lives Matter movement and why we come together for such events.”

He said the group is ‘alarmed’ about the reports of ‘seemingly normalised’ racism experienced by some people living in Sidmouth.

Mr Ryder said: “We are concerned about racism targeted towards toward both black and white people living and working in our town.

“This extends to some working in the NHS, the care and hospitality sector.

“We are aware of white European people who’ve experienced racism in this town, both from locals and visitors.”

