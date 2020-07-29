Advanced search

Sidmouth seafront gathering rallies ‘everybody against racism’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2020

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

Paul Ryder

A second peaceful gathering in support of the Black Lives Matter movement took place on Sidmouth seafront on Saturday (July 25).

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

Organisers said they wanted to communicate the message: ‘It’s not about black versus white; it’s about everybody versus racism’.

One of the organisers, Paul Ryder, said there is ‘much to do in bearing witness, learning, raising awareness and challenging racism in our community’.

He added: “Comments on social media and letters to local newspapers underline many misunderstandings about the motivations of the Black Lives Matter movement and why we come together for such events.”

He said the group is ‘alarmed’ about the reports of ‘seemingly normalised’ racism experienced by some people living in Sidmouth.

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

Mr Ryder said: “We are concerned about racism targeted towards toward both black and white people living and working in our town.

“This extends to some working in the NHS, the care and hospitality sector.

“We are aware of white European people who’ve experienced racism in this town, both from locals and visitors.”

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul RyderThe Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Exeter Chiefs to retire ‘Big Chief’ but retain current name and logo

Exeter Chiefs

Devon to play two Over-50 matches at Sidmouth CC

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth seafront gathering rallies ‘everybody against racism’

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases are not related to tourists or visitors, according to public health lead

Coronavirus swabs. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Sidmouth guitar teacher quits after 30 years

Steve McSmith performing at The Anchor Inn during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture; Kyle Baker Photography