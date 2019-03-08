Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

New houses could be built in the car park of Sidford’s Blue Ball Inn after a planning application was submitted to East Devon District Council.

The application would see three two--storey, detached houses added to the eastern side of the car park.

The car park is across the road from the pub and can currently hold 82 cars but that number would reduce to 53 if the plans are approved.

The houses would include brickwork elevations with stained weatherboarding, white painted timber casement windows and clay tile pitched roofs.

Applications documents say the current car park is ‘underused and considered surplus to requirements by the inn’.

The documents state the planned development is compatible with the local surroundings.

The application will be debated at the meeting of the town council’s planning committee on Wednesday 20 March, and decided by the district council at a later date.