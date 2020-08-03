Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Blue Ball Inn in Sidford has reopened after lockdown, with a ‘caretaker’ landlord in charge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inn, owned by Punch Pubs, closed in March at the beginning of lockdown.

It is now being run temporarily by Liam Potter from the nearby Balfour Arms, which is also a Punch Pubs property.

The company is looking to recruit someone to take over the pub permanently.

The Blue Ball is currently serving drinks, but no draught beer, and no food at this stage.

The guest rooms are also available.

Mr Potter said he had worked hard to get the pub ready for reopening, and added: “It would be lovely to meet more of the local people.”

The operations director of Punch Pubs, Robin Belither, said: “Our local teams are on the lookout for a permanent pub operator to fully reopen the business and take this beautiful coastal pub to the next level.

“We have had lots of interest in this opportunity and are still welcoming applications.”

For more information, visit www.punchpubs.com