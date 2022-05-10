News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Blue Honey confirmed to play Sidmouth Jazz and Blues Fest

Adam Manning

Published: 3:54 PM May 10, 2022
Blue Honey

Blue Honey jazz trio guitarist (Steve Broadhead ), double bassist (Steve Smith) and female vocalist (Joan Jules). - Credit: Jac Bevan

The Sidmouth jazz trio Blue Honey are to play at Sidmouth's first International Jazz & Blues Festival next month.

The festival starts on Thursday, June 2 and runs until Sunday, June 5, with several big-name ticketed concerts by stars including Mica Paris, Joe Stilgoe and the Ronnie Scott's All Stars.

There will also be free live music performances at venues around the town, including outdoor concerts in the grounds of Kennaway House.

Blue Honey, consisting of a guitarist (Steve Broadhead), double bassist (Steve Smith) and female vocalist (Joan Jules), are playing at the Radway Inn on Friday, June 3 between 8pm and 10pm. 

The band interpret classic jazz, blues and contemporary songs, with a stripped-down approach. They say at the festival they are hoping to include a few originals. 

They like to perform whenever they can in Sidmouth, recently at The Royal York & Faulkner Hotel and The Radway Inn. 

East Devon News
Sidmouth News

