Feast your eyes on the bluebells in springtime nature walk

Bluebells are in bloom across East Devon at this time of year - Credit: EDDC

Two guided bluebell walks in a beautiful nature reserve near Sidmouth take place on Tuesday, May 3.

The walks through Knapp Copse will be led by an East Devon District Council ranger who will talk about the area’s plants and wildlife habitats.

The nature reserve has mature woodland, species-rich grassland, mires and a network of hedgerows, and is home to a large number of species. Walkers will hear the birds calling as they mark out their territories and see butterflies feeding on the nectar of flowering plants. There are also stunning views across the countryside.

Bluebells in bloom in East Devon - Credit: Mike Elsy

There are two walks, one starting at 10am and the second at 2pm, each lasting around two hours. As Knapp Copse is situated in a valley, the walk is fairly steep at times with some steep descents and climbs.

The fee is £10 per person and places can be booked via Wild East Devon Events on www.eastdevon.gov.uk







