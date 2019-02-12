Body found in hotel swimming pool

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps Picture: Google Maps

The death of a man found in a hotel swimming pool is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to The Sidholme Hotel following reports of a man, who is believed to be a French national, was found in the pool on Saturday night (March 2).

His next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Police are aware of the death of a man in a hotel swimming pool on Vicarage Road, Sidmouth on the evening of Saturday, March 2.

“The man is believed to be a 33-year-old French national; his next of kin have been informed and the relevant embassy has been made aware.

“Whilst this death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police enquiries on behalf of the coroner are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this death.”

The Sidholme Hotel has been approached for comment.