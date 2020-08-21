Book on Devon rave scene by former Exmouth college student set for release

The cover of Billy Moran's new book - Don't Worry Everything is Going to be Amazing. Picture: Billy Moran Archant

A book inspired by the Devon rave scene of 1989 to 1992 is set to be released by a former Exmouth college student.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Don’t Worry, Everything Is Going To Be Amazing will be released on September 15 by Billy Moran, an award-winning writer for TV shows including Horrible Histories.

The story surrounds an unemployed simpleton living in Somerset today, who believes he’s created a ‘detective rule book’ after watching a lifetime of whodunnits.

When a murder stumps the local police, he claims he can solve it, but his real mission is soon revealed – to get to the bottom of a heart-breaking personal mystery, which dates back to the raves of his past in the Exmouth Pavilion and Ottery St Mary.

Through his journey, the book explores the ways we use work, escapism and religion as props, and asks whether it’s possible to create a formula for finding happiness and meaning.