Book reviews from East Devon Resident

A Blind Bit of Difference by Joseph Clarke School Centre of Excellence. Archant

Valentine’s Day is approaching fast! Jane Corry, best-selling Penguin author, has chosen a selection of books that express feelings and emotions right down to the last letter.

Me You Not a Diary by Dawn French Me You Not a Diary by Dawn French

A BLIND BIT OF DIFFERENCE. Alba Publishing. £10.

This is a very moving selection of sensory poetry written by pupils at Joseph Clarke School Centre of Excellence for Vision Impairment and Complex Needs.

Michael Rosen who reviewed it, said: ‘This is an explosion of a book; feelings, thoughts, memories, hopes, attitudes and more whizz through the air and land in our minds.’

To order, email info@albapublishing.com

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

ME.YOU. NOT A DIARY. By Dawn French. Published by Penguin £8.99

In order to love others, you need to learn to love yourself.

At least that’s how the saying goes.

The Girl Next Door by Phoebe Morgan The Girl Next Door by Phoebe Morgan

This book, by the famous Dawn French (who lives in Devon) will help you to reflect on life and take stock throughout the year.

It includes prompts on ‘reasons to be grateful’ and ‘Things I will always remember’. Wise, witty and heart-warming. A great present to a loved one – or a treat just for you.

THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ by Heather Morris. Bonier Zaffre. £8.99

The Putney Flat by Kate Garland The Putney Flat by Kate Garland

Love can spring up in all kinds of unlikely places – including the horrors of war.

It’s 1942. Hero Lale Sokolov has arrived in Auschwitz and is ordered to tattoo the prisoners who have been selected for survival.

But what about those who aren’t chosen?

Then Lale meets Gita and it is love at first sight. He is determined that she should be spared but how?

Why Mummy Swears by Gill Sims Why Mummy Swears by Gill Sims

This will reaffirm your faith in mankind.

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR by Phoebe Morgan. Published by Harper Collins. £7.99.

Devoted mother and wife Jane has a secret which she needs to keep at all costs in order to keep her beloved family together.

But then the girl next door is found murdered.

Who is guilty?

Jane’s future happiness depends on the answer.

Sometimes, people do terrible things in the name of love…..

THE PUTNEY FLAT by Kate Garland. Published by Ombu Tree Books. £6.99

Kylie is being stalked.

Her first instinct is to confide in her aunt who has never got over the disappearance of her sister years ago.

Jo’s older sister Susan falls for a man whose life is fraught with danger.

Can love win through in the end?

Or will it all end in the Putney flat?

An example of a self-published book which will keep you turning the pages.

WHY MUMMY SWEARS by Gill Simms £7.99. Harper Collins

A witty laugh-out-loud novel about a Mummy and the trials of school holidays, the Parents Teachers Association and the Christmas Fair.

Not only that, but Mummy has to put up with her father’s glamorous new wife and her own self-obsessed mother.

Tuck up your little ones, curl up on the sofa and start reading…..

