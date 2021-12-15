Book parcels available for East Devon children this Christmas

Children across East Devon can receive a surprise festive book parcel this Christmas, thanks to a special initiative.

The festive book parcels are aimed at children aged between three and 13 and include a hardback book, a bookmark, poster and a letter.

In total, more than 16,000 book parcels will be gifted to children across the country with 600 earmarked for children living in South West England.

BookTrust, the UK’s largest children’s reading charity, has launched the appeal in partnership with community-run foodbanks and local authorities to identify and ensure the parcels reach children who need the most support - those with families facing economic hardship who rely on food banks or who are in care.

The aim is to bring some joy to children at this time of year, the charity says, as well as increasing book ownership among children who need the most support and inspire them to continue reading.

the scheme was just one of the ways the charity supports children and families to share stories and take steps towards building a regular and ongoing reading habit.

Diana Gerald, Chief Executive of BookTrust said: “We know that Christmas can be a really difficult time for so many families.

"The last two years have placed immense stresses on family life and budgets and many families feel the pressure of buying presents for their children at this time.

"For children living in care, there are added challenges, as some may be spending their first Christmas away from their families.

"Through our Christmas appeal we aim to reach as many children as we can with a festive book parcel.

"We hear from children and their families who tell us how much it means to them to receive a gift and a book of their own at Christmas.

"Owning books can play an important role in inspiring families to read together. We want to help as many children as we can across the South West so that’s why we’re asking for your support. Just one book can really help to brighten a child’s Christmas.”

People are being encouraged to donate £10 to provide books for those in need. For more details, and to make a donation, log on to www.booktrust.org.uk.