Prime minister visits Devon to announce transformation of post-18 education

Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses a trowel to build a brick wall during a visit to Exeter College. The visit comes ahead of a speech in which he is expected to announce guaranteed opportunities for life-long learning to help create a jobs recovery after the pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 29, 2020. Mr Johnson's speech will outline his intention to create conditions for people to upskill at any stage of their life in a bid to help those made redundant to retrain for new positions. The scheme will be available from April in England, and will be paid for through the National Skills Fund. See PA story POLITICS Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Devon on Tuesday (September 29) to announce plans to ‘transform’ post-18 education in the post-Covid-19 economy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boris Johnson visited the Devon and Exeter Construction Training Centre, at Exeter College, to make the announcement which included offering free and fully-funded courses to adults without an A-level or equivalent qualification.

He also announced that the plans, which will come into force from April 2021, will include higher education loans being made more flexible and more investment in college buildings and facilities.

The government’s £8million bootcamp pilot schemes in the West Midlands and Manchester for digital skills will be extended in 2021 to four new locations and will be rolled out in other sectors like construction and engineering.

During the visit Mr Johnson said: “The British economy is in the process of huge and rapid change, driven by the internet and the possibilities of remote communication,”

“But as old types of employment fall away, new opportunities are opening up with dizzying speed - vast new sectors in which this country already leads or can lead the world.”

“Of the workforce in 2030, 10 years from now, the vast majority are already in jobs right now.

“But a huge number of them are going to have to change jobs - to change skills - and at the moment, if you’re over 23, the state provides virtually no free training to help you.”