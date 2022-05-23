Harlan's a winner after completing reading challenge

Harlan with his certificate and medal for completing the Secret Book Quest - Credit: Sidmouth Library

Eager reader Harlan has received a certificate and medal at Sidmouth Library for completing the Secret Book Quest, a challenge for children aged five and over.

The initiative, run by Devon’s Libraries Unlimited, involves children reading 50 books and collecting stickers along the way that will equip them to solve a secret code.

All those who succeed receive a medal and are entered into a draw for a bigger prize.

Sidmouth Library supervisor Carol Pentecost said: “Harlan enjoyed it so much, he is now going to try to get to 100 books and a gold certificate – well done Harlan”.

The Secret Book Quest is still ongoing – any parent whose child is interesting in taking up the challenge can visit the library and speak to a member of staff. The child will receive their own Book Quest journal and the first sticker in the collection – they then browse the library to find the first book, and start reading.