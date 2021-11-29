Air ambulance attends beach fall incident in Sidmouth
Published: 10:11 AM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Mark Eburne
Emergency crews including the Devon Air Ambulance went to the aid of a boy who had fallen from Sidmouth sea wall yesterday afternoon (Sunday, November 28).
He is reported to have fallen on to the beach from a height of about 12 feet and suffered chest and abdominal injuries.
The air ambulance was called out at around 3pm and its paramedics helped treat the boy at the scene, before he was taken to hospital by the land ambulance. There are no further details at this stage.
Pictures of the air ambulance at The Ham and the emergency crews in attendance were captured by local photographer Mark Eburne.