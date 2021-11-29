Air ambulance attends beach fall incident in Sidmouth

Emergency crews on Sidmouth beach - Credit: Mark Eburne

Emergency crews including the Devon Air Ambulance went to the aid of a boy who had fallen from Sidmouth sea wall yesterday afternoon (Sunday, November 28).

He is reported to have fallen on to the beach from a height of about 12 feet and suffered chest and abdominal injuries.

The air ambulance was called out at around 3pm and its paramedics helped treat the boy at the scene, before he was taken to hospital by the land ambulance. There are no further details at this stage.

Pictures of the air ambulance at The Ham and the emergency crews in attendance were captured by local photographer Mark Eburne.

Emergency crews in attendance on Sidmouth seafront - Credit: Mark Eburne

Land ambulance on Sidmouth seafront after a boy fell from the sea wall - Credit: Mark Eburne

Devon Air Ambulance on The Ham - Credit: Mark Eburne



