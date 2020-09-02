Advanced search

South African mountain climb raises funds for military heroes

PUBLISHED: 17:39 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 02 September 2020

Sam Leahy at the Majuba mountain

Sam Leahy at the Majuba mountain

Sam Leahy

A Branscombe man has raised more than £700 for a military charity by climbing a mountain in South Africa which was the scene of a significant battle in the Boer War.

The cross marking the spot where the British soldiers' leader General Colley fell.The cross marking the spot where the British soldiers' leader General Colley fell.

Sam Leahy, 25, was in South Africa with an anti-poaching unit, and became stranded by the coronavirus lockdown.

Because he is interested in the Zulu and Boer War battles, he decided to fundraise for Help for Heroes by climbing the Majuba mountain.

It is where the last and decisive battle of the first Boer War happened in February 1871, resulting in a heavy defeat for the British soldiers.

On August 23, Sam climbed to 2,078 metres above sea level in ‘freezing and misty’ conditions, reaching the memorials on the summit, including a cross marking the place where the soldiers’ leader, General Colley, fell.

War memorial on the Majuba mountain - with a sign from Branscombe gift shop.War memorial on the Majuba mountain - with a sign from Branscombe gift shop.

Sam said: “All together with JustGiving and Facebook the climb made £712 for Help for Heroes, which I am over the moon with - Branscombe locals making up a big amount of that, of which I am very grateful.”

War memorial on Majuba mountainWar memorial on Majuba mountain

View from the Majuba mountainView from the Majuba mountain

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More heat over jet ski noise in Sidmouth

Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Huge cliff fall in Sidmouth

A huge cliff fall took place in Sidmouth on Wednesday. The drama was caught on camera by James Newman.

‘unloved’ space in Sidmouth to become coral-themed community garden

The area of land where a coral-themed garden is set to be in Sidmouth. Picture: Louise Cole

Volunteer appeal to help run Sidmouth’s new charity shop

Sidmouth's new Children's Hospice South West charity shop. Picture: CHSW

Ottery housing plan ‘flies in the face of’ public vote to safeguard land

The layout plan for a new school and houses at Thorne Farm, presented in October's public consultation. Picture: Devon County Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

More heat over jet ski noise in Sidmouth

Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Huge cliff fall in Sidmouth

A huge cliff fall took place in Sidmouth on Wednesday. The drama was caught on camera by James Newman.

‘unloved’ space in Sidmouth to become coral-themed community garden

The area of land where a coral-themed garden is set to be in Sidmouth. Picture: Louise Cole

Volunteer appeal to help run Sidmouth’s new charity shop

Sidmouth's new Children's Hospice South West charity shop. Picture: CHSW

Ottery housing plan ‘flies in the face of’ public vote to safeguard land

The layout plan for a new school and houses at Thorne Farm, presented in October's public consultation. Picture: Devon County Council

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Vikings all set for the big kick-off

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC

Sidmouth RFC to stage a full weekend of special events

Rugby ball.

Sidbury net win double to book semi-final berth

Cricket. A view from the score box

South African mountain climb raises funds for military heroes

Sam Leahy at the Majuba mountain

New date for this year’s Creative Craft Show

An enthusiastic crafter at the Creative Craft Show Daniel Graves Photography