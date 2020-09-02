South African mountain climb raises funds for military heroes
PUBLISHED: 17:39 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 02 September 2020
Sam Leahy
A Branscombe man has raised more than £700 for a military charity by climbing a mountain in South Africa which was the scene of a significant battle in the Boer War.
Sam Leahy, 25, was in South Africa with an anti-poaching unit, and became stranded by the coronavirus lockdown.
Because he is interested in the Zulu and Boer War battles, he decided to fundraise for Help for Heroes by climbing the Majuba mountain.
It is where the last and decisive battle of the first Boer War happened in February 1871, resulting in a heavy defeat for the British soldiers.
On August 23, Sam climbed to 2,078 metres above sea level in ‘freezing and misty’ conditions, reaching the memorials on the summit, including a cross marking the place where the soldiers’ leader, General Colley, fell.
Sam said: “All together with JustGiving and Facebook the climb made £712 for Help for Heroes, which I am over the moon with - Branscombe locals making up a big amount of that, of which I am very grateful.”
