Branscombe’s beauty rated highly across UK

Branscombe has been ranked as one of the UKs most beautiful attractions Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Branscombe has been ranked as one of the UK’s most beautiful attractions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daffodil Hotel has ranked more than 70 of the UK’s most beautiful towns and villages.

The UK’s most beautiful towns and villages were assessed on factors such as number of attractions, beauty spots and mountain ranges, to bring you the ultimate list of picturesque and peaceful places to escape to in 2020 and beyond.

Branscombe was awarded 17th place, with an overall score of 30.10, as a result of its 30 mountains and hills, two heritage spots and two beauty spots. ️

Other Devon locations that ranked highly included Salcombe and Clovelly.

Visit www.daffodilhotel.co.uk/most-beautiful-escapes for more information on the UK’s loveliest locations.