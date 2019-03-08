Could you run this hotel? Branscombe business goes on the market

The Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe Hotel has gone on the market for £795,00. Picture: Stonesmith of Devon Archant

A former farmhouse converted into a hotel has gone on the market for £795,000.

The Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe is a detached country hotel with 3.5acres of land and has been run by its current owners for more than two decades.

Due to ill health, the business has been put up for sale and is being marketed as a freehold sale by Stonesmith of Devon.

Originally a farmhouse, the property is believed to date back in parts to the 16th Century with major extensions completed in 1989.

It has 13 letting units and is currently run as a bed and breakfast.

There is also a residents lounge, family room as well as several dining areas, a kitchen and various offices and a three bed owner's apartment.

The property includes 3.5acres of land, incorporating space for 30 vehicles, extensive woodland and The Old Cider House, which was converted to provide additional owner or staff accommodation.

The business has proven popular with families with young children.

A Stonesmith spokesman said: "The property is located on the fringe of Branscombe, a timeless coastal village of cob and thatch cottages surrounding by National Trust farmland, hills and coastline.

"The sale of the Bulstone Hotel represents an excellent opportunity to purchase a substantial country hotel set in a large plot in a highly regarded and much sought after part of East Devon.

Tremendous potential exists for incoming purchasers to improve the property and develop a style of trade to suit their own requirements."

You can find out more about the hotel by visiting www.thebulstone.co.uk for more information.

Full property details are available from the website www.stonesmith.co.uk and viewings arranged by calling 01392 201262.