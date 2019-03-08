Branscombe Winter Talk: Stonehenge - New Discoveries

Stonehenge, UNESCO World Heritage Site. Archant

The first of the Branscombe Winter Talks will be by a well-known archaeologist and expert on Stonehenge, Professor Mike Parker Pearson.

He directed a major excavation at the ancient monument and has written many books, as well as appearing on Channel 4's Time Team.

Professor Parker Pearson has given a talk in Branscombe before, but since then, new information about Stonehenge has come to light.

He will be talking about the latest studies on Stonehenge's origins and purpose, the source of the bluestones and the revelation that the people at Stonehenge were in contact with distant places, including Orkney.

He will explain the emerging field of DNA research, which has led to new theories about the people who lived near Stonehenge between the Neolithic period and the Bronze Age.

The talk will take place on Friday, November 22 at Branscombe Village Hall. Admission is free, but donations to the Branscombe Project will be welcomed.