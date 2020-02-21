Brave duo call on town to back week-long event for Wear A Hat Day

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

The whole town is gearing up to back two brave women, marking Wear A Hat Day with a whole host of events to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Sidmouth's Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid have more in common than similar names. The pair, known locally as 'the two Cs', both have brain tumours.

The duo have inspired the town with their spirit and determination, helping to raise thousands of pounds every year for the cause.

This year a whole week of events, from March 21 to 28, have been organised including the returning shop window 'decorate a hat' display - so far more than 90 businesses have signed up to take part.

The first event will take place on Saturday, March 21, with a Mad Hatter's fancy dress tea party at All Saints Church Hall from 3pm until 5pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children. Fancy dress is encourages and a hat is compulsory.

A beetle drive games evening will be held later that day from 7pm. Tickets for both events can be bought from Wendy's House, in Old Fore Street.

A coffee morning will then be held at Twyford House, in Coburg Road, on Tuesday, March 24, from 10am.

Friday, March 27 is the official 'Wear A Hat Day' so the two Cs are calling on everyone to don some headgear and turn Sidmouth into a sea of hats to support their cause.

There will also be an information table at Waitrose for people to donate.

On Saturday, March 28, the judging of the Sidmouth businesses' shop window hat displays will be held at The Sailing Club which will also be holding a coffee morning.

The two Cs are hoping to get a big gathering of people wearing hats, for a donation of £1, to make a display of unity.

A raffle will also be held at each of the events. Anyone who would like to donate to the raffle, organise their own event or take part on the hat competition should email alexa@toucan-ltd.co.uk

Charlie Gwillim said: "Last year we raised £7,300 so we are hoping even more than that.

"Brain tumour research is very underfunded. Only one per cent of all the money raised for cancer charities goes towards brain tumour research and brain tumours are the biggest cancer killers for under 40s."