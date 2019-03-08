Advanced search

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

PUBLISHED: 17:24 25 March 2019

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Archant

East Devon’s MP Sir Hugo Swire has said the Government will not cancel Brexit.

More than five million people have now signed a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked. Of this, More than 10,000 people were from East Devon, representing just over 10 per cent of population in the district.

Sir Swire said: “The Government will respect the outcome of the referendum and will not revoke the Article 50 notice. It is committed to delivering on the instruction given to it by the people. I support the Government in this.”

William Whitbread, who launched the Leave EU Devon Facebook page in 2016, attracting hundreds of likes, says the current petition should be compared to the referendum result. He said: “With regard to the ‘Revoke’ petition, although five-plus million have purportedly signed it, this number pales in comparison to the 17.4million who got down to their polling station back in 2016 and voted to leave.

“Further, if you compare this to the number of people who voted in 2016 to stay in the EU, it appears that remain has managed to lose 11million supporters.”

