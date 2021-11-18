News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Rural Devon areas to get broadband boost by 2026

Adam Manning

Published: 10:22 AM November 18, 2021
Updated: 10:47 AM November 18, 2021
The broadband provider Openreach is set to give Honiton, Sidbury, Stoke Canon and Bampton a new ultrafast broadband network within the next five years.

The company said it is part of a £31.5 million upgrade for the South West region, giving people in rural, hard-to-reach areas access to an ultra-reliable ‘full fibre’ broadband network. 

The Government has a target of delivering ‘gigabit capable’ broadband to 85 per cent of UK by 2025. Openreach said its own plans are fundamental to achieving this aim; it hopes to reach a total of 25 million premises by the end of December 2026, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country to break down the 'digital divide'.

Connie Dixon, Openreach’s Regional Director for the South West, said: “Good connectivity is vital – whether it’s to work from home, access education and care services, or for gaming and streaming entertainment – and that’s why we’re investing across the UK to upgrade our network to 25 million premises."

