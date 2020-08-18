Bronze Donkey statue stolen by thieves
PUBLISHED: 12:50 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 18 August 2020
Sidmouth Garden Centre
A bronze metal life-size donkey, worth hundreds of pounds, has been stolen along with two other statues.
The donkey statue, worth £899, was taken along wite a white five-foot lady statue on a round plinth, worth £149, and a statue unknown at present from Sidmouth Garden Centre.
The theft occurred around 11.25pm on Thursday, August 13.
Anyone who has seen or saw the statues or who has any information regarding their whereabouts has been asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk.
