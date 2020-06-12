Advanced search

Booktrack success for Ottery’s Mitzi and Rex

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 June 2020

Mitzi and Rex Walker. Picture: Supplied by family

Mitzi and Rex Walker. Picture: Supplied by family

Supplied by Walker family

A brother and sister in Ottery have both completed their challenge to read 100 books, just eight months after starting.

Rex Walker, seven, and his six-year-old sister Mitzi have been undertaking the Booktrack challenge through Ottery St Mary library.

Mitzi began with a Beginner Reader book, The Greedy Dog by Alex Frith, and finished with Life Cycles by Sian Smith, which complemented her home schoolwork on natural science. She has enjoyed reading out loud to her family, her toys and her cats.

Rex started his Booktrack journey with the non-fiction Bugs and completed it with another non-fiction book called What Grows Up In The Snow by Theresa Longnecker. He also read plenty of fiction.

On completing BookTrack Mitzi asked whether she could do it again, because she had loved it so much.

Rex also enjoyed it: “It was a very nice experience for me,” he said.

Library staff have congratulated Rex and Mitzi, and will present them with their Booktrack badges when the library reopens.

The library has also thanked Wildwood Escot who are continuing to give a free family pass to every child who completes Booktrack.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cod almighty that’s a big fish!

James Trevett caught the fish on Hinckley Point in Bristol.

Lots to Learn during Lockdown

Now is a good time to access one of the many free online courses

Tipton Times goes online to keep residents up to date

Tipton St John Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth kids’ song and dance for pensioners

Children from Sidmouth Day Care Nursery entertained the residents from Rose Lawn residential care home with some dancing. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 7778-29-11AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Booktrack success for Ottery’s Mitzi and Rex

Mitzi and Rex Walker. Picture: Supplied by family

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cod almighty that’s a big fish!

James Trevett caught the fish on Hinckley Point in Bristol.

Lots to Learn during Lockdown

Now is a good time to access one of the many free online courses

Tipton Times goes online to keep residents up to date

Tipton St John Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth kids’ song and dance for pensioners

Children from Sidmouth Day Care Nursery entertained the residents from Rose Lawn residential care home with some dancing. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 7778-29-11AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Booktrack success for Ottery’s Mitzi and Rex

Mitzi and Rex Walker. Picture: Supplied by family

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Booktrack success for Ottery’s Mitzi and Rex

Mitzi and Rex Walker. Picture: Supplied by family

South West launch of help for elderly people in abusive relationships

The Relationships Later in Life tool kit can help guide older people who are experiencing domestic abuse.

Sidmouth lady captain Penny leads team to success

Golf club and ball

Beer Albion receive ‘Pitch Preperation’ grant

Football, genric picture.

Tipton Times goes online to keep residents up to date

Tipton St John Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24