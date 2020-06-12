Booktrack success for Ottery’s Mitzi and Rex

Mitzi and Rex Walker. Picture: Supplied by family Supplied by Walker family

A brother and sister in Ottery have both completed their challenge to read 100 books, just eight months after starting.

Rex Walker, seven, and his six-year-old sister Mitzi have been undertaking the Booktrack challenge through Ottery St Mary library.

Mitzi began with a Beginner Reader book, The Greedy Dog by Alex Frith, and finished with Life Cycles by Sian Smith, which complemented her home schoolwork on natural science. She has enjoyed reading out loud to her family, her toys and her cats.

Rex started his Booktrack journey with the non-fiction Bugs and completed it with another non-fiction book called What Grows Up In The Snow by Theresa Longnecker. He also read plenty of fiction.

On completing BookTrack Mitzi asked whether she could do it again, because she had loved it so much.

Rex also enjoyed it: “It was a very nice experience for me,” he said.

Library staff have congratulated Rex and Mitzi, and will present them with their Booktrack badges when the library reopens.

The library has also thanked Wildwood Escot who are continuing to give a free family pass to every child who completes Booktrack.