Double good deed for Brownies as litter pick raises money for food bank

Community-minded Brownies raised £260 from a litter pick and donated it to the Sid Valley Food Bank, as part of their work towards their Charities badge.

The group from 1st Sidmouth (St Peters) Brownies visited the food bank on Tuesday, June 28 to hand over the money along with some shopping for the food crates.

The food bank’s manager Chris Chapman gave them a short talk and answered their questions. She explained how more people were using the food bank than is usual for this time of year because food and energy prices had risen. The Brownies’ leader Tania said afterwards that the girls had been engaged and enjoyed doing the fundraising. She said that by doing the litter pick around Sidford rugby pitch to raise money for a charity they had managed to do two useful things for the local community.

Sid Valley Food Bank is currently providing food parcels with both fresh and dry goods for around thirty-five households, more than 100 people,every week. This includes some Ukrainian refugee families who are settling in with a support service being provided by Teresa Loynd at Woolbrook News.

Chris Chapman said: “Although food donations seem to have decreased, the food bank is using money donations to buy some of the shortages. However, giving food would make it easier at present, so if you would like to drop an item off specifically for your local food bank, you can do so at the collection bins in Lidl, Co-op, Waitrose, the Factory Shop, Hospiscare Information (10-2pm) or Sidford Spar.

“As we are an independent food bank and do not belong to the Trussell Trust, we currently do not benefit from the new donation bin in Sidmouth Tesco Express, but if you wish to donate there your food will go to needy families further afield.

“We also urgently need strong clean carrier bags which can be dropped off to the Food Bank in Manstone Lane on Tuesday or Friday mornings. Our current shortages can be found on our Facebook page Sid Valley Food Bank or on our website www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk You can also find out how to get help for yourself or someone you know.”