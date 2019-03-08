Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Come and browse the stalls in an English Garden setting with traders selling jewellery, artwork, glass carvings, clothing and much more.

Craft market

Cafe Dish will be in its usual place offering a great selection of cakes, lunches and refreshments throughout the day with plenty of seating.

New for 2019: Entertainment and workshops as well as demonstrations from many traders, locals and festival friends. Shop for longer on Friday and Saturday with late opening until 8pm.

Grab a Bite at Blackmore Gardens & Peacock Lawn

In Blackmore Gardens, scrumptious savoury and sweet crepes are served up by Sapeur Crepes and Jelli Babies provide mouth-watering pasties, pies and sandwiches, coffees, cakes and cream teas. Salcombe Dairy's Ice Cream Parlour dish out the delicious ices.

The Sound Of Music

The highly respected Music Fair at Blackmore Gardens offers the chance to come and meet the makers, try their instruments and enjoy the relaxed and creative atmosphere. With seating immediately outside the music fair. in the shade of the trees in the gardens, it is possibly a unique setting for this kind of fair in the UK.

This year also sees a small courtyard in the centre of the Music Fair for you to try out your new purchases or discuss your needs with the traders.

Artists' latest CDs will be on sale at the Ham Merchandise stall, as well as at venues where artists appear.

Festival Souvenir Shops

Festival souvenir shops are at the Ham Hub and in Blackmore Gardens

Something for everyone as souvenirs of the 65th Festival: new, special 65th David Owen designs. Card payments now available.

Festival Artist CD sales: at the Ham

Artist CDs will be on sale at the Ham Merchandise stall.

(CDs also sold at venues where artists appear.)

Town Sponsors

The Festival significantly benefits town and local area businesses and organisations, which recognise that significant sponsorship is needed to sustain the event. Festival sponsors and advertisers are identified by posters on display at their premises and are listed below. Please support these businesses whenever you are able.

There is a Business Supporter scheme for organisations which benefit indirectly from the Festival and would like to see it flourish

The Festival is pleased to welcome the following businesses and organisations as members of the Sponsorship Programme and as Business Supporters.

Platinum Sponsors. Anchor Inn, The Bedford Hotel, Mocha Group (The Mocha Restaurant, Ice Cream Paradise, The Prospect, The Donuterrie and the All Seasons Shop), Sidmouth Hotels ( Dukes, Hotel Elizabeth and The Kingswood & Devoran Hotel)

Diamond Sponsors. Hobgoblin Music, Sidmouth Rugby Club

Gold Sponsors. Kia Cars, Exeter, The White Horse Cafe

Silver Sponsors. The Royal York & Faulkner Hotel, Churches Together In Sidmouth, The Dairy Shop, The Woodlands Hotel

Bronze Sponsors. Branscombe Brewery, The Hunter's Moon Hotel, The Royal Glen Hotel, The Swan Inn, Sweetcombe Cottages, Upper Crust Bakery, Vinnicombes Bakery, Middle Bar Singers

Donors. Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis & Croquet Clubs, The Friends of Sidmouth Folk Festival

Media Sponsor. fRoots magazine

Official Brewers and Cider Makers. Wickwar Wessex Brewing Company,

Sandford Orchards Ciders

Business Supporters. Hall & Scott Estate Agents, Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Future Sponsorship

If you or your business would like to become involved with future Sidmouth Folk Festivals, or you would like more information about sponsorship or advertising opportunities, please contact: colintrussell@sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk