Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£40k up for grabs for East Devon causes

PUBLISHED: 11:55 29 April 2019

Archant

A family legacy fund is giving away £40,000 in funding as part of its 40th anniversary year.

The Norman Family Charitable Trust in Budleigh Salterton will be giving away four grants of £10,000 to small local not-for-profit organisations operating in the EX1 to EX15 and EX24 areas.

In 1939, Ken Norman purchased Hoopers in Budleigh High Street and went on to expand the business into the first cash and carry in the South West.

Upon his retirement in 1979 he used proceeds from the sale of the business to set up the trust with the aim to help worthwhile causes in the South West to repay loyal customers who had helped make the business a success.

In the last four decades, the trust has given away £9million and awarded 10,000 grants to organisations across the county.

Interested groups can apply for the grant to put towards a project or running costs. The application must show how the group needs financial help and how the grant would be spent if successful

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 24.

For more information or to fill in an application form visit the trust's website here.

Most Read

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Annies, in Sidmouth, a business profile

Harri Morris of Annie's, Sidmouth

Thirty years of pulling pints comes to an end for barman Jon

P8105-11-08TI John Leask at his surprise party at the Sidmouth War Memorial club with Gerald Carnall (chr) and Ian Thomas (steward), John was given in addition to a present a life time membership. photo Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

£40k up for grabs for East Devon causes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Annies, in Sidmouth, a business profile

Harri Morris of Annie's, Sidmouth

Thirty years of pulling pints comes to an end for barman Jon

P8105-11-08TI John Leask at his surprise party at the Sidmouth War Memorial club with Gerald Carnall (chr) and Ian Thomas (steward), John was given in addition to a present a life time membership. photo Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

£40k up for grabs for East Devon causes

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

£40k up for grabs for East Devon causes

Sidmouth in Devon T20 success with double win at Plymouth

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists