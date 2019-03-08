Advanced search

Budleigh Male Voice Choir hold open rehearsal in Sidmouth to recruit new members

PUBLISHED: 16:45 30 June 2019

Budleigh Male Voice Choir in Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Karala Fisher-Hart

Budleigh Male Voice Choir in Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Karala Fisher-Hart

Karala Fisher-Hart

Any men who would like to try singing with the choir are invited to come to an open rehearsal in Sidmouth

Calling all men in the Sidmouth area (and beyond) who like to sing! This is your opportunity to sing with one of the leading male voice choirs in the South West.

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir is holding a one-off special Open Evening in Sidmouth at 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 16 to give all men a chance to see what it is like to sing in a large choir. The emphasis will be on fun, with no obligation to join the choir. However, if you like what you see and hear then you would be welcome to join, and members will be on hand to answer all your questions.

Don't forget that singing is good for your health and wellbeing. It is a fun social hobby with the chance to make new and lasting friendships, while raising money for worthy charities at concerts. This free event will take place at the Methodist Hall, at the rear of the Methodist Church, High Street, Sidmouth.

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir usually rehearse on Tuesday evenings at the Peter Hall, Budleigh, with members coming from Exmouth, Budleigh, Sidmouth and surrounding villages.

Everyone can sing - and you will be given advice how to improve. Whether you are a tenor or a bass, or somewhere in between, you will find a place to fit in. There is no scary audition! The choir's music team of Michael Graham, musical director, and Sandra Jepps, accompanist, will certainly draw you into the unique and exciting world of male voice singing.

Come and find out what it is all about. You've nothing to lose, and potentially a long-lasting and rewarding hobby to gain. The choir look forward to seeing you from 7.30 to 9.30 on July 16 at the Methodist Hall. See their website for further information.

