Bugler needed for Sidmouth beacon lighting event

Organisers of the lighting of one of Sidmouth’s two Jubilee beacons are appealing for a bugler to play at the event.

A special fanfare called Majesty has been composed for the national and international Jubilee celebrations. It will be played across the UK and Commonwealth just before the beacons are lit on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

In Sidmouth a beacon will be lit on the seafront and another on Fire Beacon Hill – the site of one of the beacons used to warn Elizabethan London of the approaching Spanish Armada.

The organisers of the Fire Beacon Hill lighting are urgently seeking a bugler who would be available for 9pm that evening.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Peter Endersby on 07779 472356.

Sidmouth’s beacon lighting will follow the big street party taking place in the town centre. There will be 150 tables set out in Market Square and the surrounding streets, with guests in 1950s dress.