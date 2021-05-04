Build Back Fairer by supporting Fairtrade in Sidmouth 

Published: 1:56 PM May 4, 2021

Local Fairtrade enthusiasts are supporting a social media campaign to ‘Build Back Fairer’ by highlighting Sidmouth businesses which sell Fairtrade goods.



The campaign is being promoted by the World Fair Trade Organisation in the run-up to World Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 8.

Supporters are calling for the transformation of the global economy and trade system to create a just and sustainable society.



Sidmouth Fairtrade Town Steering Group member, Maureen Hackett - Credit: Wendy Spratling



Wendy Spratling, coordinator of Sidmouth Fairtrade Town Group, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and climate change are having a devastating effect on the poorest and most vulnerable producers. The current crisis has shown us all how interdependent we are. Buying Fairtrade goods from our local businesses is an important way of helping to Build Back Fairer.”



Build Back Fairer will also be the theme of Fairtrade Devon’s online World Fairtrade Day Coffee Morning on Saturday, May 8 at 10.30 am. All are welcome to join with their cups of Fairtrade coffee. For details email: dde@globalcentredevon.org.uk

Sidmouth Fairtrade Town Group can be contacted at: fairtradesidmouth@gmail.com