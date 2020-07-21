Advanced search

Work on Sidford retirement flats restarts after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020

A computer-generated image of what the finished building will look like. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Churchill Retirement Living

Building work on a retirement living development in Sidford is due to restart at the beginning of August after being halted for four months.

The construction of Lockyer Lodge at South Lawn by Churchill Retirement Living had reached roof level in March, when lockdown began.

A spokesman for Churchill said: “The construction is at roof level, with around three quarters of the roof trusses in place.

“Construction was halted and the site was closed back in March as soon as the roof could be safely covered over and everything made watertight.

“Since then the site has been completely closed off with cameras in place and regular security checks to ensure it remains safe.”

The company plans to continue the construction work from August 1, and said its contractors would ‘strictly follow all the latest Government and industry guidelines on social distancing, and take all the necessary measures to keep everyone safe.’

The first of the 40 apartments are due to be completed early next year, but bookings are being taken now to see the show apartments, which will open from October.

