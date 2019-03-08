New burial plots for town’s cemetery?

A view of Sidmouth Cemetery with Salcombe Hill behind.

Sidmouth cemetery could expand as part of a review into burial plots in the district.

East Devon District Council, which is responsible for Sidmouth, Sidbury and Seaton cemeteries, is currently considering unused section of lands to provide additional burial area and pace for cremated remains.

A Freedom of Information request revealed the council estimates each of its three burial spots has at least a decade before it reaches full capacity.

A council spokesman said at the moment Sidmouth cemetery had one unused area of land available once the existing burial areas ran out of space in around five years times.

Each section has a capacity for five to eight years before the council needs to utilise unused land.

A council spokesman said: “Currently at Sidmouth cemetery there is one unused section of land available to be marked out for which it is considered there will be burial capacity for ten years upon use, although the existing burial areas in use offer five years capacity.

“The new sections and areas in the each of the cemeteries will be prepared in the future by officers using the same processes when preparing sections that are currently used for burials.

“This will allow plans for sections of each cemetery to be available allowing the public and funeral directors to view them online.

“In summary, while it is conservatively considered that each of the cemeteries have a minimum of ten years capacity in the areas that have not yet been opened or commissioned, there are also sections currently being used for burials offering availability for the next five to eight years before resorting to use of the unused areas of each cemetery.”

If carried through, a new section at Seaton cemetery would be prepared along with an additional woodland burial area and section for scattered cremated remains.

Sidbury cemetery was last extended in 2009 where a minimum of 18 years burial capacity exists.

The council says a new cemetery database will be introduced this year.